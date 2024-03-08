Anzeige
Freitag, 08.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical: Regierungsentscheidung löst Rallye aus?
WKN: 658890 | ISIN: GB0030329360 | Ticker-Symbol: 5K2
Frankfurt
07.03.24
21:50 Uhr
6,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
08.03.2024 | 01:06
Wincanton Plc - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0030329360

Issuer Name

WINCANTON PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, Delaware

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Goldman Sachs International

London

United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-Mar-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

07-Mar-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.861860

4.635567

5.497427

6846698

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

n/a

n/a

n/a

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0030329360

1073392

0.861860

Sub

Total 8.A

1073392

0.861860%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Securities Lending

Open

5239240

4.206749

Sub

Total 8.B1

5239240

4.206749%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swap

20-Feb-34

Cash

353171

0.283572

Swap

20-Feb-34

Cash

88606

0.071144

Swap

16-Feb-34

Cash

42953

0.034488

Swap

17-Aug-26

Cash

23690

0.019021

Swap

1-Mar-27

Cash

15595

0.012522

Swap

23-Jan-34

Cash

5192

0.004169

Swap

17-Aug-26

Cash

2190

0.001759

Swap

22-Feb-29

Cash

2143

0.001721

Swap

17-Aug-26

Cash

526

0.000422

Sub

Total 8.B2

534066

0.428818%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

(Chain 1)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

(Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.

0.859437

4.635569

5.495005%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

(Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited

0.859437

4.635569

5.495005%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

(Chain 1)

Goldman Sachs International

0.859437

4.635569

5.495005%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

(Chain 2)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

(Chain 2)

GSAM Holdings LLC

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

(Chain 2)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management,

L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.

General email contact:
gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

12. Date of Completion

07-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Bengaluru


