Wincanton Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0030329360

Issuer Name

WINCANTON PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington, Delaware

Country of registered office (if applicable)

USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office Goldman Sachs International London United Kingdom

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-Mar-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

07-Mar-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.861860 4.635567 5.497427 6846698 Position of previous notification (if applicable) n/a n/a n/a

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0030329360 1073392 0.861860 Sub Total 8.A 1073392 0.861860%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Securities Lending Open 5239240 4.206749 Sub Total 8.B1 5239240 4.206749%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swap 20-Feb-34 Cash 353171 0.283572 Swap 20-Feb-34 Cash 88606 0.071144 Swap 16-Feb-34 Cash 42953 0.034488 Swap 17-Aug-26 Cash 23690 0.019021 Swap 1-Mar-27 Cash 15595 0.012522 Swap 23-Jan-34 Cash 5192 0.004169 Swap 17-Aug-26 Cash 2190 0.001759 Swap 22-Feb-29 Cash 2143 0.001721 Swap 17-Aug-26 Cash 526 0.000422 Sub Total 8.B2 534066 0.428818%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. 0.859437 4.635569 5.495005% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited 0.859437 4.635569 5.495005% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 1) Goldman Sachs International 0.859437 4.635569 5.495005% The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) GSAM Holdings LLC The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Chain 2) Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P.

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.



General email contact:

gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com

12. Date of Completion

07-Mar-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Bengaluru