Wincanton Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB0030329360
Issuer Name
WINCANTON PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington, Delaware
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
Goldman Sachs International
London
United Kingdom
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
05-Mar-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
07-Mar-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.861860
4.635567
5.497427
6846698
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
n/a
n/a
n/a
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0030329360
1073392
0.861860
Sub
Total 8.A
1073392
0.861860%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Securities Lending
Open
5239240
4.206749
Sub
Total 8.B1
5239240
4.206749%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Swap
20-Feb-34
Cash
353171
0.283572
Swap
20-Feb-34
Cash
88606
0.071144
Swap
16-Feb-34
Cash
42953
0.034488
Swap
17-Aug-26
Cash
23690
0.019021
Swap
1-Mar-27
Cash
15595
0.012522
Swap
23-Jan-34
Cash
5192
0.004169
Swap
17-Aug-26
Cash
2190
0.001759
Swap
22-Feb-29
Cash
2143
0.001721
Swap
17-Aug-26
Cash
526
0.000422
Sub
Total 8.B2
534066
0.428818%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(Chain 1)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(Chain 1)
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C.
0.859437
4.635569
5.495005%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(Chain 1)
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited
0.859437
4.635569
5.495005%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(Chain 1)
Goldman Sachs International
0.859437
4.635569
5.495005%
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(Chain 2)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(Chain 2)
GSAM Holdings LLC
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
(Chain 2)
Goldman Sachs Asset Management,
L.P.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Please note, the total amount of voting rights have been rounded to 6 decimal places therefore there is a possibility of a rounding error.
General email contact:
gs-regops-emea-position-enquiries@gs.com
12. Date of Completion
07-Mar-2024
13. Place Of Completion
Bengaluru