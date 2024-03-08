Anzeige
Freitag, 08.03.2024
Nugen Medical: Regierungsentscheidung löst Rallye aus?
WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
PR Newswire
08.03.2024 | 01:06
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07

7 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 568.441p. The highest price paid per share was 573.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 561.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0237% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 506,364,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 800,980,422. Rightmove holds 11,709,197 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

997

566.800

16:22:45

1216

566.800

16:21:45

297

566.800

16:21:45

314

566.800

16:21:36

315

566.800

16:21:27

163

566.800

16:21:18

138

567.200

16:20:03

900

567.200

16:20:03

72

567.200

16:19:56

222

567.200

16:19:56

295

567.200

16:19:45

295

567.200

16:19:34

12

567.200

16:19:24

10

567.200

16:19:23

295

567.200

16:19:23

140

567.200

16:19:12

600

566.800

16:17:49

826

567.000

16:17:49

713

567.000

16:17:49

316

567.000

16:17:49

558

567.000

16:16:50

122

567.000

16:14:52

261

567.000

16:14:42

700

567.000

16:14:41

1304

567.000

16:13:18

1122

567.000

16:13:18

27

566.600

16:11:16

720

566.600

16:11:16

10

566.600

16:11:16

251

566.600

16:11:16

537

566.600

16:11:16

880

566.600

16:10:13

1077

566.800

16:08:42

280

567.000

16:08:04

936

567.000

16:08:04

727

566.200

16:05:07

448

566.200

16:05:07

1173

566.400

16:05:03

655

566.600

16:03:33

768

566.600

16:03:33

581

566.600

16:02:35

581

566.600

16:02:35

527

566.600

16:01:08

564

566.600

16:01:08

300

567.000

15:58:41

855

567.000

15:58:41

708

566.600

15:56:04

482

566.600

15:56:04

1167

567.000

15:55:26

559

567.400

15:53:42

1178

567.400

15:52:28

1086

567.600

15:50:27

1133

567.800

15:48:17

555

568.000

15:48:16

703

568.000

15:48:16

467

568.200

15:48:16

1258

568.200

15:48:16

18

567.800

15:43:50

581

567.800

15:43:50

581

567.800

15:43:50

676

567.800

15:43:50

214

567.800

15:43:50

262

567.800

15:43:50

180

568.400

15:39:46

958

568.400

15:39:20

1087

568.400

15:36:51

80

568.600

15:36:51

1211

568.600

15:36:51

14

568.800

15:33:09

203

568.800

15:33:09

1117

568.800

15:33:09

276

568.800

15:32:34

885

568.800

15:32:34

1154

569.200

15:30:45

1116

570.200

15:27:16

1178

569.800

15:24:49

1226

571.400

15:23:26

353

571.400

15:21:12

10

571.400

15:21:12

900

571.400

15:21:12

10

571.400

15:21:12

1216

571.400

15:19:29

1103

572.000

15:18:58

1170

571.400

15:16:20

1193

571.600

15:15:44

1196

571.600

15:14:02

1196

572.400

15:09:04

176

573.000

15:08:18

305

573.000

15:08:18

700

573.000

15:08:18

1220

573.000

15:08:18

1073

573.200

15:07:31

625

573.200

15:07:31

1094

571.400

14:59:50

1322

571.400

14:59:50

1312

570.800

14:57:13

107

569.800

14:54:38

1177

569.800

14:53:27

1346

570.000

14:53:27

678

568.200

14:49:26

174

568.200

14:49:26

456

568.200

14:49:26

1205

568.600

14:47:53

1197

568.800

14:46:42

438

569.400

14:46:04

700

569.400

14:46:04

1191

569.400

14:46:04

301

569.200

14:43:29

804

569.200

14:43:29

869

569.200

14:41:45

330

569.200

14:41:45

1189

569.800

14:40:16

108

569.800

14:39:01

581

569.800

14:39:01

82

569.800

14:39:01

343

569.800

14:39:01

238

569.800

14:39:01

700

569.800

14:39:01

581

569.800

14:39:01

1748

569.800

14:39:01

1411

569.200

14:35:33

334

569.200

14:35:33

272

568.200

14:34:16

1165

568.600

14:33:04

804

568.800

14:32:52

341

568.800

14:32:52

647

569.200

14:31:05

82

569.200

14:31:05

81

569.200

14:31:05

307

569.200

14:31:05

1330

568.800

14:30:32

279

568.800

14:29:31

457

568.800

14:29:22

456

568.800

14:29:13

1083

569.000

14:28:55

1319

570.000

14:26:56

1245

570.000

14:24:07

725

570.200

14:17:50

435

570.200

14:17:50

641

570.200

14:14:20

552

570.200

14:14:20

440

570.000

14:11:52

1085

571.000

14:09:00

1042

571.200

14:09:00

65

571.200

14:09:00

1258

570.200

14:05:45

490

570.000

14:05:12

599

570.000

14:05:12

689

571.800

14:02:08

573

571.800

14:02:08

1258

572.600

14:00:45

1138

572.200

13:56:22

1074

572.000

13:53:20

149

572.400

13:51:33

1004

572.400

13:51:33

664

572.600

13:47:14

540

572.600

13:47:14

1229

573.000

13:47:12

1224

572.800

13:38:47

1101

572.400

13:34:20

1243

572.600

13:34:20

1230

572.200

13:30:03

922

572.000

13:30:03

196

572.000

13:30:03

990

571.600

13:24:19

239

571.600

13:24:19

82

571.200

13:20:23

391

571.200

13:20:23

700

571.200

13:20:23

1233

571.200

13:20:23

637

570.200

13:17:07

591

570.200

13:17:07

889

568.600

13:14:50

275

568.600

13:14:50

1125

569.400

13:12:26

1053

569.800

13:12:26

251

569.800

13:12:26

675

569.800

13:00:48

403

569.800

13:00:48

132

569.600

12:55:07

1194

569.600

12:55:07

1117

569.200

12:46:00

670

568.800

12:42:49

515

568.800

12:42:49

1277

569.000

12:31:25

1224

569.200

12:24:23

61

569.200

12:14:32

581

569.200

12:14:32

581

569.200

12:14:32

1191

569.400

12:14:32

13

568.400

12:09:06

1099

568.400

12:09:06

243

568.600

12:04:50

996

568.600

12:04:50

253

568.400

11:56:14

998

568.400

11:56:14

1072

568.400

11:53:42

1142

568.000

11:47:36

584

568.200

11:45:48

809

568.200

11:45:48

1630

568.800

11:45:00

1530

568.200

11:41:23

1313

567.200

11:35:30

204

566.800

11:31:01

925

568.200

11:19:47

272

568.200

11:19:47

1192

567.800

11:12:54

1221

567.600

11:04:55

1074

567.000

10:52:10

1068

566.800

10:47:20

1330

566.600

10:36:50

395

567.200

10:30:03

900

567.200

10:30:03

1162

567.600

10:25:41

1283

568.600

10:18:55

1200

568.800

10:18:35

1106

568.800

10:15:30

1293

569.000

10:09:47

1220

569.000

10:06:51

66

568.200

09:56:16

581

568.200

09:56:16

581

568.200

09:56:16

1215

568.200

09:56:16

1150

567.600

09:45:25

353

566.800

09:38:27

900

566.800

09:38:27

1300

567.200

09:30:08

1189

567.600

09:26:16

1214

566.600

09:24:06

1270

566.000

09:22:48

1302

563.000

09:16:04

140

563.400

09:06:45

581

563.400

09:06:45

581

563.400

09:06:45

537

563.400

09:06:45

538

563.400

09:06:45

1358

563.400

09:06:45

33

562.200

08:56:13

82

562.200

08:56:13

581

562.200

08:56:13

581

562.200

08:56:13

1247

562.000

08:56:13

1082

562.400

08:55:18

493

562.600

08:46:32

770

562.600

08:46:32

1363

562.400

08:43:48

89

562.400

08:43:48

31

561.400

08:36:15

581

561.400

08:36:15

82

561.400

08:36:15

581

561.400

08:36:15

235

561.400

08:36:15

900

561.400

08:36:15

1201

561.000

08:34:47

1207

563.000

08:13:01

1195

563.800

08:11:35

639

563.400

08:10:25

596

563.400

08:10:25

1173

566.200

08:07:34

392

568.000

08:04:17

772

568.000

08:04:17

1325

568.000

08:02:01


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.