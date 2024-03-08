WeBuyAnyPhone.com launches WeBuyPro - a secure, sustainable and seamless 'we come to you' device recycling service for businesses

SOUTHAMPTON, England, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology recycling specialist WeBuyAnyPhone.com has launched WeBuyPro - a new "we come to you", highly secure service that visits businesses to collect, grade, data wipe and recycle mobile devices.

Businesses with 25 or more phones or tablets use a simple self-service portal at www.webuypro.co.uk to give WeBuyPro's teams an estimate of the number and types of devices offered for recycling and book a visit.

Technicians working from a fleet of electric vans then attend the premises to record an accurate inventory, grade and test the units, and offer a valuation.

Upon acceptance of the offer, the devices are securely erased using military-grade Blancco data wipe technology, and an automatic payment is made.

The service was devised by Darren Ridge and Aaron Brown, who founded leading business communications specialist Onecom and whose Ridown Group owns WeBuyAnyPhone.com

Ridown Group has a strong track record with the 'we come to you' model, having previously built the WeFix on-the-road device repair brand, growing it from a single van to a 110-vehicle fleet covering nearly all of the UK.

Aaron said: "With WeBuyPro we are making it easier than ever for businesses to simply and securely recycle technology with complete peace of mind, helping them meet their environmental responsibility goals with the minimum of hassle.

"Businesses tell us that the number one issue they face in recycling devices is a concern about data security. They are also often unsure of exactly what's in their inventory, and find that recycling a large number of devices is a hassle. As a result, many perfectly reusable devices are left in cupboards or go to landfill.

"WeBuyPro solves all these problems as the first 'we come to you' service for businesses, giving them peace of mind and proof that their data is securely wiped, accurately auditing the devices to be traded, and allowing customers to manage it all through a straightforward online portal with an on-site visit from one of our friendly technicians."

Businesses using WeBuyPro receive two certificates. The first confirms the secure data wipe, and the second records the environmental benefits of recycling the devices, and can be used as evidence in support of the business's ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) credentials.

For more information see www.webuypro.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357519/WeBuyPro.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/webuyanyphonecom-launches-webuypro--a-secure-sustainable-and-seamless-we-come-to-you-device-recycling-service-for-businesses-302083366.html