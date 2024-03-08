Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Multi-Billion Opportunities in the US Nursing Care Market, the Market to Generate Revenue of Over $692.19 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the US nursing care market is growing at a CAGR of 6.47% during the forecast period. The study considers a detailed scenario of the present nursing care market and its market dynamics for 2024-2029 in the U.S. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent players operating in the market.

To Know More, Download the Free Sample Report: https://www.focusreports.store/request-sample/us-nursing-care-market-focused-insights

The U.S. Nursing Care Market Report Scope

Report Attributes?? Details??? Market Size (2029)?? USD 692.19 billion Market Size (2023)?? USD 475.15 billion CAGR (2022-2029)?? 6.47 % Forecast Year?? 2024-2029??

The US is the largest revenue contributor to the global nursing care market.

The South region of the US accounted for the highest market growth for nursing care. The presence of more states like Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, & West Virginia states are included in the South Region. In the Southern region, Florida has many nursing care facilities, which are approximately 800. Florida has the highest aging population in the US, accounting for 3,926,889 seniors aged 65 and above. This age group has better purchase power in the market, driving them to choose better-facilitated nursing homes. When contemplating retirement in the Southern US, St. Petersburg has remained a cherished choice for seniors, owning to its status as a traditional retirement destination. Florida and South Carolina are also the most popular retirement states.

Buy this Research @ https://www.focusreports.store/report/us-nursing-care-market-focused-insights

Product Segmentation & Forecast

Service Type

Skilled Nursing

Home Healthcare

Assisted Living

Others

Payment

Public Expenditure

Private Expenditure

Gender

Female

Male

Geography

South

Mid-West

North-East

West

Vendors List

Fair Acres

RiverSpring Living

The Plaza Rehab & Nursing Center

NYC Health + Hospitals

Laguna Honda

Kings Harbor Multicare Center

Brookdale Senior Living

ProMedica Senior Care

Consulate Health Care

Ensign Group

Genesis Healthcare

Life Care Centers of America

Humana

Enlivant

Bayada Home Health Center

National Church Residencies

Sunrise Senior Living

Sonida Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living

BrightSpring Health Services

Fresenius Medical Care

Amedisys

Eddy Senior Living

Embassy Healthcare Services

Erickson Senior Living

Frontier Senior Living

Gardant Management Solutions

Bickford Senior Living

VNS Health

Valeo

Pacifica Senior Living

Life Care Services

MBK Senior Living

Hanceville Nursing and Rehab Center

Park Avenue Health & Rehabilitation Center

Ararat Home of Los Angeles

Colorado State Veterans Home

A.G. Rhodes

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the U.S. nursing care market?

What are the drivers for the U.S. nursing care market?

Which region dominates the U.S. nursing care market?

Table of Contents

CHAPTER - 1: Nursing Care Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

CHAPTER - 2: Nursing Care Market

US: Projected Revenue of Nursing Care Market (2023-2029; $Billions)

CHAPTER - 3: Nursing Care Market Segmentation Data

US: Projected Revenue by Service (2023-2029; $Billions)

Skilled Nursing

Home Healthcare

Assisted Living

Others

US: Projected Revenue by Payment (2023-2029; $Billions)

Public Expenditure

Private Expenditure

US: Projected Revenue by Gender (2023-2029; $Billions)

Female

Male

US: Projected Revenue by Geography (2023-2029; $Billions)

South Region

Mid-West Region

North-East Region

West Region

CHAPTER - 4: Nursing Care Market Prospects & Opportunities

Nursing Care Market Opportunities & Trends

Nursing Care Market Drivers

Nursing Care Market Constraints

CHAPTER - 5: Nursing Care Industry Overview

Nursing Care Market - Competitive Landscape

Nursing Care Market - Key Vendor Profiles

Nursing Care Market - Other Prominent Vendors

Nursing Care Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER - 6: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About Arizton

Check Out Some of the Top Selling Research Reports:

Indonesia Medical Aesthetics Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

US Nitrile Medical Glove Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028

About Focused Reports by Arizton

Welcome to Focused Reports, an esteemed Arizton Advisory & Intelligence subsidiary committed to delivering precise and insightful market research reports across all key geographies. Our unique selling proposition lies in our affordable pricing, accurate data, in-depth research, and presentation-ready reports. With us, expensive market research is a thing of the past. We aim to be strategic, providing valuable data. Focus Reports is where folks come to name their ideas, create a compelling brand and a great-looking website, and attract customers with digital and social marketing.

About Us: ????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.?????????????????????????????????????????????????????

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.??????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.???????

Contact Us:???????

Call: +1-312-235-2040??????????????????????????????????????????????????

????????? +1 302 469 0707?????????????????????????????????????????????????

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com??????

Website:https://www.focusreports.store/??

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2326840/4579521/Focus_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/multi-billion-opportunities-in-the-us-nursing-care-market-the-market-to-generate-revenue-of-over-692-19-billion-by-2029--exclusive-focus-insight-report-by-arizton-302082596.html