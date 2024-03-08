Regulatory News:

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced that it has made a non-material change to its Investment Policy to make PSH eligible under FCA Listing Rule 15.4.5 for investment by other listed, closed-ended investment funds.

The following clause in PSH's Investment Policy has been changed from:

"The Company will not invest more than 10%, in aggregate, of its total assets in other UK-listed closed- ended investment funds, unless such other closed-ended investment funds themselves have published investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other UK-listed closed-ended investment funds."

To:

"The Company will not invest more than 10%, in aggregate, of its total assets in other UK-listed closed- ended investment funds."

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

