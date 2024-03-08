Elicit Plant, a pioneering and rapidly expanding agri-biotech company, announces the appointment of the renowned scientist and a leader in the ag-tech industry, Slavica Djonovic, Ph.D. as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). An author of more than 20 patent family applications in the space of biomolecular and biological innovations for plant stress, her appointment reflects Elicit Plant's commitment to accelerating the transition towards sustainable and environmentally friendly agriculture. Slavica Djonovic's mission is to propel the company to a new level of innovation by developing cutting-edge solutions to help farmers worldwide combat water stress and scarcity.

A remarkable scientific and leadership career

With over two decades of ag-tech experience, Slavica Djonovic is a respected scientific leader in the field of research and development of biological products for agriculture, especially in broad acre crops.

Slavica holds a Master of Science from Colorado State University, a Ph.D. from Texas A&M University, and she has completed her postdoctoral training at Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Her entrepreneurial spirit led her to be one of the founding scientists of Indigo Ag, a Boston-based agricultural biotechnology company. There, she played a key role as Director of Product Science, making significant contributions to product discovery, development, intellectual property, regulatory, and the launch of the company's first five microbial products. At Joyn Bio, a synthetic biology Agtech company in Boston (US), she served as Senior Director by establishing the disease control program and initiating the regulatory science approach, thus solidifying her reputation as a leader in agrotechnological innovation.

An expertise aligned with Elicit Plant's high ambitions

With a track record of over 20 patent applications in innovations related to plant stress, the vast majority of which have been internationally granted, Slavica Djonovic brings to Elicit Plant cutting-edge technical expertise and a unique strategic vision, precisely at a time when Elicit Plant is preparing to enter a new critical period of growth and innovation.

"Faced with the challenges posed by climate change, it is imperative that our agricultural sector quickly embraces innovative solutions to ensure a healthy and sustainable future for all. I am honored to join Elicit Plant, a booming pioneer in the agricultural sector, empowering farmers to effectively tackle climate upheavals. Elicit Plant's proprietary technology, EliTerra®, the consistent performance of its products internationally, and its team driven by a clear mission, are impressive," states Slavica Djonovic, CSO of Elicit Plant.

"In her new role as Chief Scientific Officer, Slavica will be tasked with amplifying Elicit Plant's scientific influence and accelerating the development of our EliTerra® Technological platform. Slavica brings with her a wealth of knowledge and unparalleled experience that will be essential levers for our evolution. We are convinced that under her scientific leadership, Elicit Plant will reach a new milestone in developing innovative solutions for agriculture," concludes Jean-François Déchant, CEO of Elicit Plant.

