Recognition adds to WWT's longstanding and extensive partnership with Cisco

World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $20 billion in annual revenue, today announced it has been recognised as a Cisco Multinational Certified EURO Partner.

The achievement of Multinational Certified EURO Partner status demonstrates WWT's deep expertise in delivering and supporting Cisco solutions, strong sales growth, and notable customer success in the EURO region. WWT is one of Cisco's largest global partners with more than $6 billion in Cisco sales worldwide.

"Attaining Cisco Multinational Certified EURO partner status signifies a momentous milestone for WWT EMEA," said Brian Ortbals, senior vice president of global solutions and architecture at WWT. "This recognition demonstrates our exceptional expertise, commitment to customer excellence and ability to deliver cutting-edge solutions and services at a regional scale, all while aligning closely with Cisco and WWT's joint vision and values."

"WWT being recognised as a Cisco Multinational Certified EURO Partner is testament to their continued investment and development of their Cisco capabilities within the region," said Joachim Mason, managing director of architectures and specialists at Cisco. "It also underlines WWT's trusted expertise and commitment to ensuring our mutual customers achieve their desired business outcomes through the adoption of WWT's Cisco-based solutions."

WWT and Cisco's partnership began more than 25 years ago. Since its establishment, WWT has earned Gold status in the US, Singapore, India and the UK, a designation that reflects Cisco's highest partner level and showcases WWT's capabilities in providing value-added services and customer success.

To learn more about WWT's partnership with Cisco worldwide, please visit this website.

About World Wide Technology

Founded in 1990, World Wide Technology (WWT), a global technology solutions provider with $20 billion in annual revenue, combines the power of strategy, execution and partnership to accelerate digital transformational outcomes for large public and private organizations around the world. Through its Advanced Technology Center, a collaborative ecosystem of the world's most advanced hardware and software solutions, WWT helps customers and partners conceptualize, test and validate innovative technology solutions for the best business outcomes and then deploys them at scale through its global warehousing, distribution and integration capabilities.

With more than 10,000 employees and more than 55 locations around the world, WWT's culture, built on a set of core values and established leadership philosophies, has been recognized 12 years in a row by Fortune and Great Place to Work for its unique blend of determination, innovation and leadership focus on diversity and inclusion. With this culture at its foundation, WWT bridges the gap between business and technology to make a new world happen for its customers, partners and communities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307687905/en/

Contacts:

Rebecca Morrison

Manager, Corporate Communications

rebecca.morrison@wwt.com