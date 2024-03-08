Incorporated tourism contents from not only Mount Huangshan itself, but also with attractions in its neighborhood, the Grand Huangshan region made its debut at ITB Berlin 2024, the world's leading travel trade show with over 5,500 exhibitors from 170 countries and regions, which concluded in Berlin on Thursday.

Located in East China's Anhui province, Mount Huangshan, also known as the Yellow Mountain, is famous for its pine trees, cloud seas, peculiarly-shaped stone peaks, hot springs and winter snow scenery. With its natural and cultural values well interconnected, Huangshan was inscribed on the UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage List in 1990.

This year marks the fifth consecutive participation of Huangshan Tourism Co., Ltd. (HSTD) in the ITB. Compared to the conventionally produced booths of previous years, HSTD innovatively designed its booth with the theme of the world-class leisure and wellness tourism destination, the Grand Huangshan region, this time.

They incorporated elements from tourist attractions, intangible cultural heritage skills, and traditional Huizhou cuisine of the four core cities in the Grand Huangshan region: Huangshan, Anqing, Chizhou, and Xuancheng. The booth featured a backdrop of traditional Chinese landscape paintings, adorned with simplified drawings of Huizhou-style architectural features, presenting a fresh image to exhibitors and visitors from around the world.

Meanwhile, a series of introduction material like visitor's guide and creative designed souvenirs have been distributed during the event. And the Grand Huangshan regional tourism resources, Huizhou cultural characteristics and high-quality international tourist routes were introduced at ITB as well, inviting international guests.

Many visitors expressed that they looked forward to having the opportunity to visit Huangshan and will introduce the beautiful scenery of Huangshan to more people.

According to HSTD, it's already the second splendid appearance on the international stage for Huangshan, after the London Trafalgar Square Chinese New Year Celebration event early in February. It is also a significant step in implementing Huangshan City's global promotion plan for the urban brand "Creative Huangshan, Beauty in Huizhou."

In recent years, Huangshan Tourism has been dedicated to international exchange, cooperation, and brand promotion. It has actively participated in internationally influential cultural and tourism exchange events such as the New York Asian Cultural Festival, the United Nations "Journey Through Civilizations" photo exhibition, and the New York "Chinese Night."

Simultaneously, there has been a continuous increase in efforts to promote the brand worldwide, showcasing the tourism resources and cultural heritage of the beautiful Huangshan to overseas residents and tourists through multi-dimensional, comprehensive, and close-range approaches.

According to Huangshan, it will continue to spare no effort in showcasing the image of the Huangshan to international tourists in a fresh and compelling way and enhancing the visibility and influence of Grand Huangshan region as an international famous tourism destination.

