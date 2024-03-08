Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Press release - Persbericht - Communiqué de presse: publication of a transparency notification

Dear Madam, Sir,
Please find hereunder the links to Intervest Offices & Warehouses' latest press release regarding the publication of a transparency notification.
Geachte mevrouw, meneer,
Gelieve hierbij de links te vinden naar het recente persbericht van Intervest Offices & Warehouses betreffende de openbaarmaking over transparantiekennisgeving.
Chère Madame, Cher Monsieur,
Veuillez trouver ci-dessous les liens vers le récent communiqué de presse d'Intervest Offices & Warehouses concernant la communication relative à une notification de transparence.
Attachments
- ENG_transparency notification_20240307_MS_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cc189cf4-260a-4b86-b780-a3276a29cc7b)
- NL_transparency notification_20240307_MS_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/65ee3842-8d00-4699-b560-7865724c72e0)
- FR_transparency notification_20240307_MS_FIN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ac2fe0e4-69af-475d-8cda-6bf4d89f79d5)