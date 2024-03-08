

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The latest batch of astronaut candidates have passed out at a graduation ceremony held at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.



Nicknamed 'The Flies,' this team of 12 is now eligible for spaceflight assignments to the International Space Station, future orbiting destinations, the Moon, and beyond.



Selected for training in 2021, the astronaut graduates were chosen from a pool of more than 12,000 applicants and successfully completed more than two years of rigorous basic training, including spacewalking, robotics and space station systems.



The graduating NASA astronauts are Nichole Ayers of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Marcos Berríos of Guaynabo, Puerto Rico; Chris Birch of Gilbert, Arizona; Deniz Bunham of Wasilla, Alaska; Luke Delaney of Debary, Florida; Andre Douglas of Chesapeake, Virginia; Jack Hathaway of South Windsor, Connecticut; Anil Menon of Minneapolis; Chris Williams of Potomac, Maryland, and Jessica Wittner of Clovis, California.



Two astronauts from the United Arab Emirates - Mohammad AlMulla and Nora AlMatrooshi - trained alongside the NASA astronaut candidates for the past two years and took part in the graduation ceremony.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX