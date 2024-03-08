

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) of the FDA unanimously voted to turn the current quadrivalent flu vaccine into a trivalent vaccine by eliminating one of the influenza B components in flu vaccines, the portion that targeted B/Yamagata viruses that have not been detected since 2020.



This modification aims to enhance production capacity and eliminate potential risks associated with the current vaccine manufacturing processes. The recommended change could significantly increase production capability from 500 million doses of the quadrivalent vaccine to 700 million doses of the trivalent vaccine per year.



Some experts suggest that vaccinating against an extinct virus would be unnecessary, and the proposal to drop the Yamagata strain has received support from Dr. Hana El Sahly, the chair of the FDA advisory committee and a professor of molecular virology and microbiology at Baylor College of Medicine. According to her, 'We don't want to vaccinate you for a virus that's no longer in circulation for three, four years now.'



Despite opposition from pharmaceutical industry leaders, manufacturers are gearing up to produce trivalent vaccines for the upcoming U.S. flu season, with other countries likely to follow suit later, as reported by Statnews. This modification in the flu vaccine could potentially lead to a more efficient and effective vaccination program, ensuring the safety and well-being of people worldwide.



