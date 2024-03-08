

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 8:15 am ET Thursday. The ECB is set to keep its benchmark rates unchanged as it awaits strong evidence of receding inflation.



Ahead of the announcement, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While it fell against the yen and the franc, it held steady against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 161.07 against the yen, 0.9577 against the franc, 0.8544 against the pound and 1.0894 against the greenback as of 8:10 am ET.



