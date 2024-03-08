

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The health agency of the European Union has noted a worrisome rise in sexually transmitted infection (STI) cases across Europe.



A study published in the journal Eurosurveillance indicated a notable increase in reported STI cases in 2022 compared to the previous year.



Specifically, chlamydia cases surged by 16 percent, totaling 216,508 cases across the 27 countries monitored by the agency.



Gonorrhea cases saw a significant 48 percent increase in 2022, with a total of 70,881 reported cases in the EU and EEA region.



Moreover, syphilis cases rose by 34 percent, reaching over 35,391 instances.



The director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Andrea Ammon, expressed deep concern about this surge, highlighting that the reported numbers may underestimate the actual situation due to differences in testing practices and access to sexual health services across countries.



The ECDC warned that while STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis are treatable, untreated cases could result in severe health complications such as pelvic inflammatory disease or chronic pain.



Ammon stressed that promoting sexual health education, expanding testing and treatment services, and combating the stigma associated with STIs are essential steps. Education and awareness initiatives play a pivotal role in empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their sexual health. Encouraging consistent condom use and fostering open conversations about STIs can help reduce transmission rates.



Stressing the significance of 'testing, treatment, and prevention,' Ammon underscored the need to prioritize these aspects in addressing the surge in STI rates in Europe.



Researchers also recommend that individuals, especially those with new or multiple partners, undergo STI testing promptly to detect any conditions early.



