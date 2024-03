BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the European Central Bank kept the main refinancing rate unchanged at 4.50 percent. Following the decision, the euro dipped against its major counterparts.



The euro was trading at 160.93 against the yen, 0.9577 against the franc, 0.8533 against the pound and 1.0883 against the greenback around 8:20 am ET.



