

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jool Baby has recalled about 63,100 Nova Baby infant swings as it violates Federal Safety Regulations, thus increasing the risk of suffocation.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the swings pose a suffocation risk because they were marketed, intended, or designed for infant sleep, and they have an incline angle greater than 10 degrees in violation of the CPSC's Infant Sleep Products Regulation and the Safe Sleep for Babies Act.



Further, the swing fails to meet mandatory warning requirements regarding sleep under the swing standard.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled swings for sleep and contact Jool Baby to receive a free repair kit, including shipping.



Jool Products have asked customers to upload a photo of the warning label to the firm's online registration page at www.JoolBaby.com/recall. Once registered, Jool Baby will send consumers a repair kit consisting of a new seat with updated on-product warnings, updated plush toys and an updated remote control.



The recall involves Jool Baby's Nova Baby infant swings, manufactured from June 2022 through September 2023. The recalled swings are gray and measure about 28 inches long, 19 inches wide and 24 inches high. They have a round aluminum base with music buttons on the front, a metal seat frame, a cloth seat with restraints and a headrest, and a canopy with hanging toys.



Walmart stores and online at www.JoolBaby.com, www.amazon.com, www.babylist.com, www.target.com, www.walmart.com and other websites from November 2022 through November 2023 for about $150.



