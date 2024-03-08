

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposing sanctions on two ship owners and identified two vessels as blocked property for their role in shipping commodities on behalf of Said al-Jamal, an Iran-based, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force-backed Houthi financial facilitator.



Palau-flagged Reneez's owner Marshall Islands-based Reneez Shipping Limited and Panama-flagged Eternal Fortune's owner Hong Kong-based Hongkong Unitop Group Ltd were targeted by the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) took additional action.



The Treasury Department said Reneez has transported tens of thousands of metric tons of Iranian commodities for the network of Said al-Jamal. Al-Jamal's network often uses falsified cargo documents to mask the Iran-origin cargo onboard and to obfuscate its ties to Iran and al-Jamal's network.



Revenue generated through Al-Jamal's network enables Houthi militant efforts, including ongoing attacks on international maritime commerce in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.



'The IRGC-QF and the Houthis continue to rely on the illicit sale of commodities to finance their attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden,' said Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson. 'The United States remains resolved to hold accountable those who enable these destabilizing activities.'



