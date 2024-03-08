

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US military said it attacked two drones in Yemen that threatened merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the Red Sea.



'At approximately 7:14 p.m. (Sanaa Time), United States Central Command conducted self-defense strikes against two unmanned aerial vehicles in a Houthi controlled area of Yemen that presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships in the region,' the US Central Command said in a statement Wednesday.



'These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels,' it added.



It came within hours of a deadly Houthi attack on a commercial ship near Yemen.



'At approximately 11:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) Mar. 6, an anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) was launched from Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen toward M/V True Confidence, a Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned bulk carrier, while transiting the Gulf of Aden,' CENTCOM said in a statement.



'The missile struck the vessel, and the multinational crew reports three fatalities, at least four injuries, of which three are in critical condition, and significant damage to the ship.'



