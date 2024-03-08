

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices drifted lower on Thursday amid some concerns about the outlook for oil demand from China after data painted a mixed picture about the world's second largest economy's crude import data.



Official data from China showed crude oil imports rose year-on-year in the first two months of the year, although the growth was weaker than the preceding months.



Data showed China's crude imports grew 5.1% in the first two months of 2024, compared to the corresponding period in 2023.



However, the downside was just modest as the dollar drifted lower amid rising bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.20 or about 0.3% at $78.93 a barrel.



Brent crude futures were down $0.16 or 0.19% at $82.80 a barrel a little while ago.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell said before the Senate Banking Committee today that the central bank is 'not far' from reaching the confidence needed to cut interest rates this year.



The European Central Bank, which left the key interest rates unchanged, lowered inflation forecasts for this year and the next. The central bank expects inflation to average 2.3% this year, 2% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026.



