

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices moved higher on Thursday as the dollar remained weak amid rising bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.



A downgrade of inflation forecasts by the European Central Bank has raised hopes for a rate by the central bank in June.



The ECB, which left the key interest rates unchanged, lowered inflation forecasts for this year and the next. The central bank expects inflation to average 2.3% this year, 2% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026.



The dollar index dropped to 102.85, losing about 0.5%.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $16.30 at $2,158.20 an ounce.



Silver futures for May ended up by $0.085 at $24.578 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $3.9260 per pound, gaining $0.0510.



Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday that he expects interest-rate cuts to come this year. In his testimony before the Senate Banking Committee today, he said interest rate cuts 'can and will begin' this year.



Powell noted again that the central bank's policy-setting committee still isn't convinced that continued progress toward their 2% inflation objective is 'assured,' and that it won't make sense to cut interest rates until it is confident.



Powell said that the inflation situation has 'eased notably' over the past year, and the labor market remains 'relatively tight' even as surging immigration has made more workers available.



A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged from an upwardly revised level in the week ended March 2nd. The report said initial jobless claims came in at 217,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level.



Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 215,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX