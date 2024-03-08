

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading session on Thursday before ending the day modestly higher.



Bond prices gave back ground after an early move to the upside but rebounded going into the close. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by 1.2 basis points to 4.092 percent.



The ten-year yield closed lower for the sixth time in the last seven sessions, ending the day at its lowest closing level in a month.



The choppy trading on the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



Economists currently expect employment to jump by 200,000 jobs in February after surging by 353,000 jobs in January, while the unemployment rate is expected to come in unchanged at 3.7 percent.



A day ahead of the release the monthly jobs report, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits came in unchanged from an upwardly revised level in the week ended March 2nd.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims came in at 217,000, unchanged from the previous week's revised level.



Economists had expected jobless claims to come in unchanged compared to the 215,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Nonetheless, treasuries eventually ended the day modestly higher amid optimism about the outlook for interest rates.



After saying rate cuts were likely this year during Congressional testimony on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled-down during remarks today, saying cuts 'can and will' begin this year.



