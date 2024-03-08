

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overall crypto market cap jumped close to a percent in the past 24 hours even as top-ranked cryptocurrencies recorded mixed performance. Bitcoin gained more than half a percent whereas Ethereum recorded deep losses.



Overall crypto market capitalization increased to $2.51 trillion, from $2.48 trillion a day earlier.



Bitcoin is currently trading 4 percent below the all-time-high at $66,726.47 having gained 0.70 percent in the past 24 hours. BTC ranged between $67,513.78 and $65,351.48 in the past 24 hours. Latest data from Farside Investors shows the net cumulative Bitcoin Spot ETF flows added up to $8.9 billion by March 6. Net inflows amounted to $332 million on Wednesday versus $648 million on Tuesday and $563 million on Monday.



Ethereum however slipped 1.3 percent overnight to trade 23 percent below the all-time high at $3,773.32. Ether's 24-hour trading range was between $3,897.17 and $3,727.82. The price move comes amidst the Dencun upgrade scheduled for March 13 and anticipation about SEC approval for Ethereum Spot ETF.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added close to 5 percent to trade at $443.52.



5th ranked Solana (SOL) surged 11.8 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $141.92.



6th ranked XRP (XRP) added 2.5 percent overnight lifting year-to-date trading performance to the green zone.



8th ranked Cardano (ADA) has gained 1.9 percent overnight and the cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $0.7305.



13th ranked TRON (TRX) is the highest ranking crypto to trade with weekly losses. TRX has slipped 3.6 percent in the past week.



46th ranked Celestia (TIA) is the highest ranking crypto to trade with losses over the 30-day horizon. TRX has slipped 6.2 percent during the period.



48th ranked Monero (XMR) is the highest ranking crypto to trade with losses on a year-to-date basis. XMR has shed more than 12 percent in 2024.



Meme cryptocurrencies disappointed with a decline of more than 8 percent in overall market cap. Market capitalization dropped to $12.5 billion or 2.1 percent of the overall crypto market. 61st ranked Bonk (BONK) topped the laggards list among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of close to 12 percent. 45th ranked Pepe (PEPE) slipped 10.5 percent. 10th ranked Shiba Inu (SHIB) declined 10.3 percent in the past 24 hours whereas 62nd ranked dogwifhat (WIF) dropped 9.6 percent and 9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) shed 7.8 percent. MOG Coin (MOG) ranked 269th overall is the highest-ranking meme crypto to trade with overnight gains.



Cryptocurrencies in the AI &Big data category jumped amidst a leading venture capital business announcing funding plans with special focus on the AI Segment. Market capitalization jumped 15.5 percent overnight to $37.7 billion or 1.50 percent of the overall crypto market. The euphoria lifted AI related cryptocurrencies to the best 5 ranks in overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies. 68th ranked SingularityNET (AGIX) surged 38.5 percent, followed by 51st ranked Fetch.ai (FET) and 36th ranked Render (RNDR) that both added more than 34 percent. 21st ranked NEAR Protocol (NEAR) gained 25.8 percent, followed by 85th ranked Akash Network (AKT) that added 21.7 percent.



