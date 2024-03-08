

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has signed an Executive Order to expand registered apprenticeships, which will help create more Registered Apprenticeship programs in the federal workforce, and promote Labor-Management Forums.



The Executive Order implements a key recommendation of the White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, which is chaired by Vice President Kamala Harris.



Harris highlighted the announcements in the Executive Order while meeting with registered apprentices at the construction site of the future Madison Metro Transit facility Wednesday.



The EO directs the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), Department of Labor, and other Federal agencies to explore opportunities to reduce barriers and create pathways into and up through Federal employment using Registered Apprenticeships.



It also directs OPM and DOL to issue a report within 180 days detailing potential occupations for expanding Federal Registered Apprenticeships.



The White House said that this Executive Order will re-establish Labor Management Forums within the federal government to ensure workers have a voice.



LMFs are a tool used by union members and management, acting together, to jointly improve their workplaces.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX