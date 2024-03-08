

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A 62-year-old man from Magdeburg, Germany received Covid-19 vaccinations for 217 times, according to a report by the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal.



The report revealed that the man took 217 of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine between June 2021 and November 2023. However, researchers noted that he had neither shown any side effects nor any improvement in his immune response system.



The man had received a mixture of mRNA vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna. He also received shots from Johnson & Johnson, as well as a booster shot from Sanofi.



The man was initially arrested in March 2022, when the police found out that he was selling vaccination cards to third parties as at that time those cards were mandatory to get access to any public place in Europe.



Later, a public prosecutor filed a case against the man for allegedly committing fraud and found evidence of 130 vaccines taken by him through vaccination centers, but no criminal charges were filed.



The researchers from the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg found about the case through local newspapers and approached him to study his immunological response to abnormal vaccine dosage.



The man provided medical information, and blood and saliva samples for the study. The researchers even collected some frozen blood samples of the man from recent years.



Dr Kilian Schober, Microbiology department said, 'We were able to use these samples to determine exactly how the immune system reacts to the vaccination.'



The study found that the man had more T-cells compared to people who had taken three doses of vaccine. However, the level of effectiveness of the vaccination was the same for both.



The researchers were worried that the repeated doses might have hyper-stimulated his immune system, but no such evidence was found in the man. Also, there was no sign that he had been ever affected with Covid.



'Current research indicates that a three-dose vaccination, coupled with regular top-up vaccines for vulnerable groups, remains the favored approach,' the researchers concluded as they didn't find any evidence that more vaccines provide more protection against Covid.



'Importantly, we do not endorse hyper-vaccination as a strategy to enhance adaptive immunity,' they emphasized.



