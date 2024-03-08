

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan leading index declined in January for a 14-month high but remained above expectations, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The leading index, which measures future economic activity, fell to 109.9 in January from 110.5 in the previous month. The score was forecast to fall moderately to 109.7.



Likewise, the coincident index posted 110.2, down from 116.0 a month ago. The coincident index measures the current economic situation.



The lagging index weakened to 105.5 in January from 107.5 in the prior month.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX