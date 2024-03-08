

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.0956 against the euro and nearly a 2-1/2-month low of 1.2820 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0946 and 1.2806, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback slid to more than a 2-week low of 0.8767 and a 5-week low of 147.52 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.8775 and 148.03, respectively.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback dropped to nearly a 2-month low of 0.6631, nearly a 2-week low of 0.6184 and more than a 2-week low of 1.3445 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6616, 0.6173 and 1.3457, respectively.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the euro, 1.29 against the pound, 0.86 against the franc, 146.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.63 against the kiwi and 1.33 against the loonie.



