

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealth Group provided an update on the Change Healthcare Cyberattack, stating that its ongoing investigation has found no indication of any other UnitedHealth Group systems being affected by the attack.



Change Healthcare, affiliated to insurer UnitedHealth Group, said last month that a number of its systems and services were affected by the cyber security issue since February 21.



UnitedHealth Group said Thursday that it continues to make substantial progress in mitigating the impact to consumers and care providers of the unprecedented cyberattack on the U.S. health system and the Change Healthcare claims and payment infrastructure. It is working aggressively on the restoration of its systems and services.



The company noted that Electronic prescribing is now fully functional with claim submission and payment transmission also available as of today. But Electronic payment functionality will be available for connection beginning March 15.



The company expects to begin testing and reestablish connectivity to its claims network and software on March 18, restoring service through that week.



UnitedHealthcare will provide further funding solutions for its provider partners.



For Medicare Advantage plans, including Dual Special Needs Plans, the company is temporarily suspending prior authorizations for most outpatient services except for Durable Medical Equipment, cosmetic procedures and Part B step therapies. It also is temporarily suspending utilization review for MA inpatient admissions.



For Medicare Part D pharmacy benefits, it is temporarily suspending drug formulary exception review processes.



These actions will remain in place until March 31, the company said.



