Freitag, 08.03.2024
Nugen Medical: Regierungsentscheidung löst Rallye aus?
PR Newswire
08.03.2024 | 08:24
Kasei Holdings Plc - Name Change to Kasei Digital Assets PLC

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 08

Kasei Digital Assets PLC

('Kasei' or the 'Company')

Name Change to Kasei Digital Assets PLC

Kasei Digital Assets PLC (AQSE: KASH), a digital asset and web 3.0 investment company, is pleased to announce it has changed its name from Kasei Holdings PLC to Kasei Digital Assets PLC. The change of name became effective on 6 March 2024, and the Company will be identifiable under the new name on the Aquis Stock Exchange from 08:00 a.m. on 8 March 2024.

The Company's TIDM (AQSE: KASH), ISIN (GB00BN950D98), SEDOL (BN950D9) and LEI (984500556C45AE388547) numbers will remain unchanged.

For further information please contact:

Kasei Digital Assets PLC

Jai Patel

Chief Investment Officer

Jai.patel@kaseiholdings.com

VSA Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Simon Barton / Thomas Jackson (Corporate Finance)

+44 (0)203 005 5000

About Kasei Digital Assets PLC

Kasei is a team of experienced financial experts who came together through a shared interest in the digital asset ecosystem and the belief that blockchain technology will transform industries and have significant global economic impact.

Kasei's cumulative 100 years plus experience in navigating traditional financial markets, in particular highly volatile asset classes, provides the Company with a solid grounding to build a balanced portfolio positioned to take advantage of the disruptive innovation in this space.

Despite Kasei's belief that these assets are positioned for highly significant long-term gains, the Company employ a balanced risk-and-reward strategy. This provides shareholders with an actively managed portfolio of crypto assets, as well as exposure to investments in blockchain enabled companies and technology, all in the form of one listed security.

LinkedIn: Kasei Digital Assets PLC: Overview | LinkedIn


