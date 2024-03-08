Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 08.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Spekulation: Noch heute handeln? Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Kommt die Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
08.03.24
08:52 Uhr
0,275 Euro
+0,002
+0,88 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2590,29208:58
0,0000,00008:55
Dow Jones News
08.03.2024 | 08:31
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Contract Award

DJ Petrofac Limited: Contract Award 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Contract Award 
08-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press Release 
 
 
 
8 MARCH 2024 
 
PETROFAC EXTENDS TURKMENGAS RELATIONSHIP WITH GALKYNYSH GAS FIELD OPERATIONS SUPPORT CONTRACT 
 
Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, has been awarded an operations contract from Tu 
rkemengas at the Galkynysh Gas Field, in Turkmenistan. 
 
The three-year contract, valued at over USUSD200 million includes: provision of personnel to supervise and support 
operations and maintenance activity; the provision of technical support and procurement services; and the development 
and implementation of management systems to support efficient operations of the Galkynysh Gas Field Central Processing 
Facilities 1 and 1A. No performance guarantees are required to be posted in relation to this contract. 
 
Delivery of the Galkynysh Gas Field project, for state-owned Turkemengas, was one of the largest engineering, 
procurement, construction and commissioning (EPC) projects delivered by Petrofac's Engineering & Construction business 
unit. The contract to develop the world's second largest gas field was awarded in 2009, and completed in 2013. 
 
Located near Yoloten (Mary Province, Turkmenistan), the facilities Petrofac will now support, have an equal capacity of 
10 BCMA which delivers 20 BCMA to the export pipeline. The gas field ensures revenue for Turkmenistan's economy, as 
well as domestic energy supply. 
 
Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac's Asset Solutions business, Nick Shorten said: 
 
"Petrofac has a proud history of working with Turkemengas. The expansion of our relationship is testament to our track 
record of delivering value to customers' operations. Securing this contract further demonstrates our strategy to expand 
Asset Solutions' geographic reach. 
 
"We look forward to continued collaboration with Turkemengas, enhancing safe and reliable operations." 
 
ENDS 
 
For further information contact: 
 
Petrofac: 
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations 
James.boothroyd@petrofac.com 
 
Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
 
Teneo (for Petrofac): 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
Petrofac 
 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy infrastructure. 
Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - driven, agile, 
respectful and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
 
 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,500 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: CNT 
TIDM:     PFC 
LEI Code:   2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.: 308400 
EQS News ID:  1854183 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1854183&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.