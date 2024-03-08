Anzeige
Freitag, 08.03.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
08.03.24
08:10 Uhr
1,504 Euro
-0,030
-1,96 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5021,55008:46
Dow Jones News
08.03.2024 | 08:31
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
08-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
08 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 07 March 2024 it purchased a total of 230,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           150,000     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.538     GBP1.316 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.518     GBP1.298 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.525551    GBP1.304847

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,677,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7003       1.532         XDUB      08:59:09      00069145137TRLO0 
4000       1.538         XDUB      09:42:53      00069146514TRLO0 
3116       1.538         XDUB      09:42:53      00069146515TRLO0 
1784       1.536         XDUB      10:01:53      00069147263TRLO0 
4000       1.536         XDUB      10:01:53      00069147264TRLO0 
528       1.536         XDUB      10:01:53      00069147265TRLO0 
1500       1.530         XDUB      10:25:34      00069148091TRLO0 
1750       1.530         XDUB      10:25:34      00069148092TRLO0 
215       1.532         XDUB      13:15:49      00069152771TRLO0 
3401       1.532         XDUB      13:16:01      00069152788TRLO0 
3395       1.532         XDUB      13:18:51      00069153059TRLO0 
7001       1.532         XDUB      13:18:51      00069153060TRLO0 
468       1.532         XDUB      13:18:51      00069153061TRLO0 
6372       1.530         XDUB      13:46:09      00069154582TRLO0 
7857       1.530         XDUB      13:46:09      00069154583TRLO0 
6718       1.528         XDUB      14:30:07      00069156295TRLO0 
1079       1.528         XDUB      14:30:07      00069156296TRLO0 
762       1.528         XDUB      14:30:07      00069156297TRLO0 
5647       1.528         XDUB      14:30:07      00069156298TRLO0 
3924       1.524         XDUB      14:30:09      00069156300TRLO0 
571       1.520         XDUB      14:49:27      00069157140TRLO0 
2978       1.520         XDUB      14:49:27      00069157141TRLO0 
3914       1.520         XDUB      14:49:27      00069157142TRLO0 
7394       1.522         XDUB      15:19:32      00069158604TRLO0 
6230       1.522         XDUB      15:19:32      00069158605TRLO0 
101       1.522         XDUB      15:19:32      00069158606TRLO0 
379       1.522         XDUB      15:19:32      00069158607TRLO0 
11999      1.522         XDUB      15:42:01      00069159629TRLO0 
2996       1.522         XDUB      15:42:01      00069159630TRLO0 
3496       1.522         XDUB      15:42:01      00069159631TRLO0 
13293      1.520         XDUB      16:03:15      00069160951TRLO0 
7185       1.520         XDUB      16:07:15      00069161108TRLO0 
6849       1.518         XDUB      16:07:16      00069161109TRLO0 
7177       1.520         XDUB      16:07:16      00069161110TRLO0 
4725       1.518         XDUB      16:20:11      00069162106TRLO0 
193       1.518         XDUB      16:20:11      00069162107TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1720       131.60        XLON      08:08:47      00069143456TRLO0 
4072       131.00        XLON      08:59:09      00069145138TRLO0 
2986       131.00        XLON      08:59:09      00069145139TRLO0 
8004       131.20        XLON      10:23:29      00069148047TRLO0 
6476       131.20        XLON      13:15:48      00069152769TRLO0 
3014       131.20        XLON      13:15:48      00069152770TRLO0 
2559       130.60        XLON      13:41:23      00069154373TRLO0 
164       130.60        XLON      13:41:23      00069154374TRLO0 
5        130.60        XLON      13:41:23      00069154375TRLO0 
5805       130.60        XLON      13:41:23      00069154376TRLO0 
227       130.40        XLON      13:59:01      00069155033TRLO0 
7031       130.40        XLON      14:30:07      00069156299TRLO0 
1527       129.80        XLON      14:49:27      00069157137TRLO0 
238       129.80        XLON      14:49:27      00069157138TRLO0 
6634       129.80        XLON      14:49:27      00069157139TRLO0 
81        130.00        XLON      14:49:27      00069157143TRLO0 
3399       130.00        XLON      14:49:27      00069157144TRLO0 
5600       130.00        XLON      14:49:27      00069157145TRLO0 
1708       130.20        XLON      15:42:42      00069159680TRLO0 
6449       130.20        XLON      15:42:42      00069159681TRLO0 
7562       130.00        XLON      16:03:15      00069160950TRLO0 
403       130.00        XLON      16:03:15      00069160952TRLO0 
4336       130.00        XLON      16:03:16      00069160953TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  308396 
EQS News ID:  1854107 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1854107&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
