DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 08-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08 March 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 07 March 2024 it purchased a total of 230,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 150,000 80,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.538 GBP1.316 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.518 GBP1.298 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.525551 GBP1.304847

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,677,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 7003 1.532 XDUB 08:59:09 00069145137TRLO0 4000 1.538 XDUB 09:42:53 00069146514TRLO0 3116 1.538 XDUB 09:42:53 00069146515TRLO0 1784 1.536 XDUB 10:01:53 00069147263TRLO0 4000 1.536 XDUB 10:01:53 00069147264TRLO0 528 1.536 XDUB 10:01:53 00069147265TRLO0 1500 1.530 XDUB 10:25:34 00069148091TRLO0 1750 1.530 XDUB 10:25:34 00069148092TRLO0 215 1.532 XDUB 13:15:49 00069152771TRLO0 3401 1.532 XDUB 13:16:01 00069152788TRLO0 3395 1.532 XDUB 13:18:51 00069153059TRLO0 7001 1.532 XDUB 13:18:51 00069153060TRLO0 468 1.532 XDUB 13:18:51 00069153061TRLO0 6372 1.530 XDUB 13:46:09 00069154582TRLO0 7857 1.530 XDUB 13:46:09 00069154583TRLO0 6718 1.528 XDUB 14:30:07 00069156295TRLO0 1079 1.528 XDUB 14:30:07 00069156296TRLO0 762 1.528 XDUB 14:30:07 00069156297TRLO0 5647 1.528 XDUB 14:30:07 00069156298TRLO0 3924 1.524 XDUB 14:30:09 00069156300TRLO0 571 1.520 XDUB 14:49:27 00069157140TRLO0 2978 1.520 XDUB 14:49:27 00069157141TRLO0 3914 1.520 XDUB 14:49:27 00069157142TRLO0 7394 1.522 XDUB 15:19:32 00069158604TRLO0 6230 1.522 XDUB 15:19:32 00069158605TRLO0 101 1.522 XDUB 15:19:32 00069158606TRLO0 379 1.522 XDUB 15:19:32 00069158607TRLO0 11999 1.522 XDUB 15:42:01 00069159629TRLO0 2996 1.522 XDUB 15:42:01 00069159630TRLO0 3496 1.522 XDUB 15:42:01 00069159631TRLO0 13293 1.520 XDUB 16:03:15 00069160951TRLO0 7185 1.520 XDUB 16:07:15 00069161108TRLO0 6849 1.518 XDUB 16:07:16 00069161109TRLO0 7177 1.520 XDUB 16:07:16 00069161110TRLO0 4725 1.518 XDUB 16:20:11 00069162106TRLO0 193 1.518 XDUB 16:20:11 00069162107TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1720 131.60 XLON 08:08:47 00069143456TRLO0 4072 131.00 XLON 08:59:09 00069145138TRLO0 2986 131.00 XLON 08:59:09 00069145139TRLO0 8004 131.20 XLON 10:23:29 00069148047TRLO0 6476 131.20 XLON 13:15:48 00069152769TRLO0 3014 131.20 XLON 13:15:48 00069152770TRLO0 2559 130.60 XLON 13:41:23 00069154373TRLO0 164 130.60 XLON 13:41:23 00069154374TRLO0 5 130.60 XLON 13:41:23 00069154375TRLO0 5805 130.60 XLON 13:41:23 00069154376TRLO0 227 130.40 XLON 13:59:01 00069155033TRLO0 7031 130.40 XLON 14:30:07 00069156299TRLO0 1527 129.80 XLON 14:49:27 00069157137TRLO0 238 129.80 XLON 14:49:27 00069157138TRLO0 6634 129.80 XLON 14:49:27 00069157139TRLO0 81 130.00 XLON 14:49:27 00069157143TRLO0 3399 130.00 XLON 14:49:27 00069157144TRLO0 5600 130.00 XLON 14:49:27 00069157145TRLO0 1708 130.20 XLON 15:42:42 00069159680TRLO0 6449 130.20 XLON 15:42:42 00069159681TRLO0 7562 130.00 XLON 16:03:15 00069160950TRLO0 403 130.00 XLON 16:03:15 00069160952TRLO0 4336 130.00 XLON 16:03:16 00069160953TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 308396 EQS News ID: 1854107 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1854107&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)