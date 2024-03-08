CompTIA receives Cyber Diversity Award for its Cyber Ready programme

Honoured for its efforts to create a more inclusive and representative cyber community

WOLVERHAMPTON, England, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, is the recipient of a Cyber Diversity Award from The EMiC Network, an organisation committed to significantly improving representation across the cyber sector.

CompTIA's Cyber Ready programme received the Best Cyber Project for Diversity Award, presented to a project that has implemented innovative approaches, strategies, or initiatives to foster diversity and create equal opportunities within the cybersecurity field. The award was one of several presented to groups and individuals at a black-tie gala Tuesday night in Wolverhampton.

The Cyber Diversity Awards honour those who are actively championing diversity and have made significant contributions to the cyber security field. The awards highlight the importance of diversity in the industry and will help to inspire others to create a more inclusive and representative cyber community.

"Many people have the desire and talent to work in cybersecurity, but not the opportunity," said Zeshan Sattar, senior director, industry relations, EMEA, CompTIA. "Cyber Ready is creating opportunities through a blended approach of eLearning, classroom instruction, hands-on training, mentorship and career counseling, all designed to ready them to work in the cybersecurity field. We are humbled to receive this prestigious award from The EMiC Network and commend them for their efforts to diversify and grow the cyber workforce."

The EMiC Network is a pilot network for the Black, Asian and Ethnic Minority cyber academia, professionals and businesses with the long-term aim of significantly improving representation across the cyber sector. The Cyber Diversity Awards aim to raise awareness about the under representation of ethnic minorities in the cyber security sector. The complete list of award winners is available at https://www.emic-network.co.uk/cyber-diversity-awards/.

Cyber Ready helps socially and economically disadvantaged people enter the cyber security profession. It is designed to increase diversity in the cyber security sector by openly encouraging people from backgrounds that have been historically underrepresented in the sector. This includes women, parents, people from an ethnic minority background, and the neurodiverse. Since its debut in 2018, 85% of Cyber Ready participants have transitioned into cyber security careers.

CompTIA is currently accepting applications for the next cohort than begins in April. This class is focused on developing the cyber skills of residents of Lancashire, West Midlands and West Yorkshire. The free, six-month programme offers access to the latest industry-standard content on cyber security. Instruction is led by trainers with real world experience in cyber security. Applications close on April 5th. For more information visit https://www.comptia.org/content/lp/cyber-ready.

