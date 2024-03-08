

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - HelloFresh SE (HLFFF HFG.F), a German meal-kit company, said that based on the preliminary indications, for the full year, HelloFresh expects adjusted EBITDA of 448 million euros, compared with last year's 477 million euros.



Annual sales are expected around 7.597 billion, lesser than 7.607 billion euros last year.



The company said that the results are in line with the previously provided outlook which shows a constant currency revenue growth of 2 percent to 5 percent with an adjusted EBITDA guidance of 430 million euros to 470 million euros.



Looking ahead, for the first-quarter, the Group adjusted EBITDA margin around breakeven or slightly negative, due to the seasonally high marketing expenses and the rapid ready-to-eat ramp-up.



For the first-quarter, the meals provider projects indicatively a constant currency revenue growth broadly in line with the revenue growth delivered in 2023, which is towards the lower end of its 2024 target.



For the full year, excluding items, the Group expects its adjusted EBITDA of 350 million euros to 400 million euros.



The company targets constant currency revenue growth of 2 percent to 8 percent, for full year 2024.



The Board believes it would be unlikely for the Group to reach its previously announced mid-term target of 10 billion euros in revenue and 1 billion euros in adjusted EBITDA by 2025.



HelloFresh is scheduled to publish its 2023 annual report on March 15.



