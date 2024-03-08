

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission or CPSC has announced recalls including snowmobiles, LaBomba bicycles, Coolers, pants sets, Fossil Bracelets, crib mattresses, and magnetic ball sets citing various reasons.



The recall involves about 2,700 units of Textron Specialized Vehicles' Arctic Cat Catalyst 600 Snowmobiles for injury risk; about 3,040 units of GT Bicycles LLC's LaBomba Bicycles for fall and injury risks; about 5,480 units of Anker Innovations Ltd's EverFrost Lithium-Ion Battery Powered Coolers for fire hazard; and about 14,500 units of TJX Companies Inc.'s Tommy Bahama brand children's pants sets for choking hazard.



The recall also includes about 260 units of Fossil Group Inc.'s bracelet sold with Skechers Watch and Jewelry Gift Sets for high levels of lead and cadmium; about 750 units of Bubble Bear Crib Mattresses for fire hazard to children; and 216 Pieces 5mm Magnet Balls Sets for ingestion risk. About 650 units of magnetic balls were sold by Joybuy Marketplace Express through Walmart and about 1,140 units were sold by Getallfun's store.



CPSC estimates 2,400 magnet ingestions were treated in hospital emergency departments from 2017 through 2021. The agency said it is aware of seven deaths since 2005 involving the ingestion of hazardous magnets, including two outside of the United States.



In most of the recalls, consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled product, and contact the respective firm for either a free repair, replacement or refund, depending on each product.



Textron Snowmobiles



Augusta, Georgia-based Textron's recall involves all model year 2024 Arctic Cat Catalyst 600 series snowmobiles. About 900 were sold in Canada. The snowmobiles were sold in various colors and model name 'ZR,' 'Riot' or 'Mountain'.



The vehicles were manufactured domestically and sold at authorized Arctic Cat dealers nationwide from November 2022 through January 2024 for between $13,800 and $16,100.



According to the agency, the brake line can come in contact with the brake disc which can cause damage to the brake line and result in brake loss, posing an injury hazard.



The recall was initiated after the firm received three reports of brake line damage, but no injuries have been reported to date.



LaBomba Bicycles



Aliso Viejo, California-based GT Bicycles' recall involves GT Model Year 2019 through 2023 LaBomba 24' bicycles, 26' bicycles, Pro bicycles, Rigid bicycles, and 26' bicycle framesets.



The bicycles and framesets were sold in sea green, green, dusty blue, blue, purple, and red colors.



The products were manufactured in Taiwan and sold at bicycle stores nationwide from October 2018 through September 2023 for between $400 and $1,450.



In addition, about 324 units were sold in Canada.



The bicycle headtube/downtube weld can become damaged and separate from the bicycle frame, posing fall and injury hazards.



The recall was initiated after the company received five reports of damage to the bicycle headtube/downtube weld, causing the bicycle headtube to separate from the bicycle frame. However, no injuries have been reported to date.



Anker coolers



Hong Kong-based Anker Innovations' recall involves the lithium-ion battery packs in Anker EverFrost Coolers.



The coolers, in dark gray color with wheels and a drop-down rolling handle, are intended for use in outdoor camping, travel and fishing for cooling and freezing food or medicine.



The coolers were manufactured in China and sold at Best Buy, TD Synnex and other stores nationwide and online at kickstarter.com from May 2023 through September 2023 for between $250 and $950.



In addition, about 160 units were sold in Canada.



According to the CPSC, the lithium-ion batteries in the coolers can overheat, posing a fire hazard. The firm has received five reports of overheating, smoke and/or fire, but no injuries were reported so far.



Twill Pants Sets



TJX Companies' recall involves Tommy Bahama brand brown stretch twill children's pants with rib cuffs and with a drawstring and with style number CP08513.



The pant sets were made in China and sold at Marshalls stores nationwide from December 2023 through February 2024 for $13 for set with green top and $15 for set with blue top.



In addition, about 720 were sold in Canada.



The plastic pieces on the end of the pants' faux drawstrings can come loose and fall off, posing a choking hazard, but the firm did not receive any reports of incidents or injuries related to the recalled product.



Fossil Bracelets



Richardson, Texas-based Fossil Group's recall involves the braided black bracelet that is a part of the Skechers watch/bracelet gift set. The watch in the gift set has a code number 'IF2812307' and model number 'SR9082'.



They were made in China and sold at Skechers stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Watchstation.com and Skechers.com from August 2023 through January 2024 for about $45.



The clasp on the braided black bracelet sold as part of the gift set contains high levels of lead and cadmium, which are toxic and can cause adverse health effects in children. But no reports of incidents were received till date.



Crib Mattresses



The recall by China's Shenzhen Coral Island Furniture Co., d/b/a Coral Island involves Bubble Bear brand crib mattresses with a manufacture date of 4/2022 from batch number 20220428CD. It includes models 'Gray Style' and 'Happy Time.'



The crib mattresses were manufactured in China and sold online at Amazon.com by Coral Island from May 2022 through July 2022 for about $55.



The recalled crib mattresses violate the federal safety regulation for mattresses by failing to meet the flammability and labeling requirements, posing a fire hazard to children. But no reports were received till date.



Magnetic Ball Sets



The China-made Magnet Balls Sets by JD-E Commerce America Limited, dba Joybuy Marketplace Express, were sold exclusively on Walmart.com from August 2022 through April 2023 for about $14.



Getallfun's Magnet Balls, also manufactured in China, were sold at Getallfun's store in Aurora, Illinois and online atGetallfun.com from May 2021 through October 2023 for about $20.



According to the agency, the recalled 5mm magnetic ball sets violate the mandatory federal toy magnet regulation because they contain one or more magnets that fit within CPSC's small parts cylinder, and the magnets are stronger than permitted.



These high-powered magnets, when ingested, can attract to each other, or another metal object, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting and/or blockage of the intestines, infection, blood poisoning and death.



However, both companies did not receive any report of incidents or injuries related to the recalled products to date.



