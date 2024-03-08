

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit increased at the start of the year as exports fell faster than imports, data released by the customs office showed on Friday.



The trade deficit widened more-than-expected to EUR 7.4 billion in January from EUR 6.4 billion in December. The shortfall was forecast to rise to EUR 6.5 billion.



In the same period last year, the deficit totaled EUR 11.8 billion.



Exports posted a monthly decline of 3.1 percent. At the same time, imports increased at a comparatively slower rate of 1.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, exports dropped 3.0 percent, while imports logged a double-digit fall of 13.1 percent.



