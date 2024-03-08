DJ Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc (APEX LN) Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-March-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 115.9291 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1896522 CODE: APEX LN ISIN: LU1900068161 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068161 Category Code: NAV TIDM: APEX LN Sequence No.: 308561 EQS News ID: 1854539 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 08, 2024 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)