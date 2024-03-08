DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (JARI LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-March-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 07-Mar-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 7488.9387 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10675343 CODE: JARI LN ISIN: LU2233156749 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2233156749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JARI LN Sequence No.: 308610 EQS News ID: 1854639 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 08, 2024 03:25 ET (08:25 GMT)