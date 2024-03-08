

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production decreased for the second straight month in January, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



Industrial output fell 2.3 percent year-over-year in January, though much slower than the 6.7 percent contraction a month ago, which was the first drop in three months.



Among the main industries, output produced in the manufacturing sector fell 5.5 percent annually in January, and the mining and quarrying segment showed a slight decrease of 0.1 percent.



On the other hand, utility sector production advanced 16.4 percent from last year.



On a monthly basis, industrial production recovered 2.5 percent versus a 2.8 percent decline in December.



