Vantage Markets Celebrates International Women's Day with Cristina Gutiérrez from NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on International Women's Day, Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is proud to release an inspiring video featuring Cristina Gutiérrez, the renowned female driver for the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team. The video celebrates inclusivity, empowerment, and coincides with the International Women's Day 2024 theme "Inspire Inclusion".

Cristina is a champion rally raid driver, the first Spanish female car driver to finish the Dakar Rally in 2017 and the first-ever female driver to clinch the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies in 2021. By 2024, she had won the challenger category in the Dakar Rally, dubbed the world's toughest rally.

In this video, Cristina Gutiérrez discusses what International Women's Day means to her and shares insights on how she has overcome the challenges in her career. From a little girl on a humble motorbike to a celebrated NEOM McLaren Extreme E driver, Cristina hopes that her remarkable journey can motivate other women and girls around the world to find their talents and pursue their dreams too.

"International Women's Day is a very important day. It is a day for us to showcase what we can do, inspire other women, and fight for the rights of women around the world," expresses Cristina Gutiérrez. "Through initiatives like this collaboration with Vantage, I hope to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams fearlessly, love themselves, and never stop fighting for their rights."

"We are pleased to celebrate International Women's Day and the women among us, with NEOM McLaren Extreme E," says Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer, Vantage. "This time, we're proud to amplify Cristina's powerful message of empowerment and inclusion. At Vantage, we remain committed to support diversity and inclusion, empower women and girls around the world, and are pleased to be partnered with NEOM McLaren Extreme E who share those same values."

About Vantage

Vantage is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

http://www.vantagemarkets.com/

