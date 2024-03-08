Vantage UK launches an International Women's Day video featuring NEOM McLaren Extreme E Team driver, Cristina Gutiérrez.

LONDON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, on International Women's Day, Vantage UK ("Vantage") is proud to release an inspiring video featuring Cristina Gutiérrez, the renowned female driver for the NEOM McLaren Extreme E team. The video celebrates inclusivity, empowerment, and coincides with the International Women's Day 2024 theme "Inspire Inclusion".

Cristina is a champion rally raid driver, the first Spanish female car driver to finish the Dakar Rally in 2017 and the first-ever female driver to clinch the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies in 2021. By 2024, she had won the challenger category in the Dakar Rally, dubbed the world's toughest rally.

In this video, Cristina Gutiérrez discusses what International Women's Day means to her and shares insights on how she has overcome the challenges in her career. From a little girl on a humble motorbike to a celebrated NEOM McLaren Extreme E driver, Cristina hopes that her remarkable journey can motivate other women and girls around the world to find their talents and pursue their dreams too.

"International Women's Day is a very important day. It is a day for us to showcase what we can do, inspire other women, and fight for the rights of women around the world," expresses Cristina Gutiérrez. "Through initiatives like this collaboration with Vantage Markets, I hope to inspire young girls to pursue their dreams fearlessly, love themselves, and never stop fighting for their rights."

"We are honoured to commemorate International Women's Day alongside NEOM McLaren Extreme E once again," states David Shayer, CEO of Vantage UK. "On this occasion, we are privileged to share Cristina's profound message of empowerment and inclusion. Vantage remains steadfast in our commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion, and empowering women and girls globally. We are proud to be aligned with NEOM McLaren Extreme E, an organisation that shares our dedication to these fundamental values."

