

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Friday as investors awaited the all-important U.S. jobs report later in the day that could help shape investor expectations on interest rate cuts.



Meanwhile, France's trade deficit increased at the start of the year as exports fell faster than imports, data released by the customs office showed earlier today.



The trade deficit widened more-than-expected to EUR 7.4 billion in January from EUR 6.4 billion in December.



The shortfall was forecast to rise to EUR 6.5 billion. In the same period last year, the deficit totaled EUR 11.8 billion.



Exports posted a monthly decline of 3.1 percent while imports increased at a comparatively slower rate of 1.1 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 8 points at 8,008 after gaining 0.8 percent in the previous session.



