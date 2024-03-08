Heimdal Security raises awareness about AI-driven phishing

LONDON, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid adoption of Generative AI (GenAI) technologies has led to a significant increase in sophisticated phishing campaigns. A recent study by Abnormal Security reveals that 80% of these campaigns now leverage GenAI tools, marking a critical turning point in the fight against digital fraud.

The escalating threat of AI-driven phishing

The integration of AI in phishing attacks has led to a dramatic 1265% increase in such incidents since 2022, as reported by InfoSecurity Magazine. The availability of free or trial-based AI tools, such as ChatGPT, has made it easier for cybercriminals to generate convincing phishing content, with the potential to create up to 30 templates per hour.

AI's role in evolving phishing techniques

AI's proficiency in generating high-quality content has significantly reduced the effectiveness of traditional phishing detection methods. AI-based proofreading tools can eliminate common phishing indicators, making attacks more challenging to identify.

The rapid response rates of AI models, like ChatGPT's 15-20 seconds and the 3.5 Turbo Model API's under 3 seconds, further enhance the efficiency of these attacks.

The emergence of malicious-AI-as-a-service

The concept of 'Malicious-AI-as-a-Service' is gaining traction, facilitating the automation and scaling of phishing operations. This development lowers the entry barrier for cybercrime, enabling even those with minimal technical skills to execute sophisticated attacks.

Insights from industry experts

Valentin Rusu, Head of Malware Research and Analysis at Heimdal, highlights the potential dangers of Reinforced Learning in black-hat hacking.

"Imagine a hacker training an AI to break security systems through trial and error." "This could lead to unprecedented cybersecurity challenges," Rusu remarked.

Adelina Deaconu, Heimdal's MXDR (SOC) Team Lead, adds that genAI has the potential to exploit personal vulnerabilities and advises people to step back if something seems suspicious.

"I'm especially worried about how generative AI can now analyze and exploit personal vulnerabilities and emotions, making the emails seem more convincing. I advise people to step back, verify information, and report any concerns. If something seems suspicious, it likely is," says Adelina.

Brian David Crane, founder of CallerSmart, an app for investigating mystery phone numbers, believes that generative AI can scale up spear phishing and vishing attacks.

"With generative AI, cyberattacks can happen at scale, be relentless with malware code modification and generative chatbots using spear phishing & vishing attacks with an automated selection of targets based on publicly available data or information," says David.

Lukas Junokas, Chief Technology Officer at Breezit, an event planning platform, shares a challenging encounter with a phishing email that closely imitated the writing style of a high-ranking executive, asking for confidential information. This email managed to evade standard detection filters because of its authenticity.

"Generative AI has undeniably transformed phishing, making attacks more personalized and harder to detect. The new challenge lies in the arms race between evolving AI capabilities in both creating and detecting sophisticated threats," Lukas noted.

Statistical insights: the growing AI threat

83% of companies prioritize AI over other technologies (Notta AI).

51% of businesses rely on AI for threat detection and remediation (EFT Sure).

One in five people will open AI-generated phishing emails (SoSafe Awareness).

69% of organizations stated that they could not avert cyber-attacks without AI (CapGemini).

The way forward: awareness and vigilance

As AI continues to evolve, organizations and individuals must stay informed and exert caution when opening emails.

"People should pay attention to strange email addresses, tone of the email, requests for sensitive information, signature and formatting, and should avoid clicking on URLs (hover over them first and see if the displayed URL matches the visible text)," says Adelina.

Understanding the capabilities and potential misuse of AI in phishing is the first step toward developing more effective countermeasures.

For more information on the impact of AI on phishing and cybersecurity, read the full article: https://heimdalsecurity.com/blog/generative-ai-phishing/.

