

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose about 1 percent on Friday amid optimism about rising fuel demand in China and the U.S., the world's biggest oil consumers.



Underlying sentiment was also underpinned by positive signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on the rate trajectory.



Benchmark Brent crude futures jumped 0.9 percent to $83.74 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 1.2 percent at $79.90.



Recent data from the Energy Information Administration reflected a strengthening demand in the United States.



China trade data for the January-February period beat forecasts, signaling improving demand.



Customs data showed Chinese imports of crude oil rose 5.1 percent in the first two months of 2024 from a year earlier.



The upswing in oil prices was also aided by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech signaling that the U.S. central bank is 'not far' from cutting interest rates.



Trading later in the day may be driven by reaction to the U.S. Labour Department's monthly jobs report for February.



Economists expect employment to jump by 200,000 jobs in the month after an increase of 353,000 jobs in January.



The unemployment rate is expected to come in unchanged at 3.7 percent.



