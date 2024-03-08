

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold scaled a fresh record high on Friday and was on track to post its best weekly gain in five amid bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in June.



Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $2,166.69 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $2,173.05.



Spot prices were up more than 3.5 percent so far this week on the back of a weakening dollar and falling bond yields.



The ten-year yield fell to its lowest closing level in a month on Thursday after Powell told a U.S. Senate committee that the U.S. central bank is 'not far' from gaining the confidence it needs in falling inflation to begin cutting interest rates.



He emphasized that rate cuts 'can and will' begin this year.



Separately, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester reiterated on Thursday that there could be a likelihood of rate cuts later in the year, but there is no urgency to act right yet.



The dollar was on track for its worst week of the year ahead of the U.S. jobs report due later in the day.



Economists expect employment to jump by 200,000 jobs in the month after an increase of 353,000 jobs in January.



The unemployment rate is expected to come in unchanged at 3.7 percent.



