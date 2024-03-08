Anti-inflammatory Tea Market to Reach $3,592.4 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 5.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The anti-inflammatory tea market is anticipated to witness significant growth owing to consumer preference for natural remedies and herbal supplements over pharmaceuticals, which is driven by increase in health awareness. Moreover, the rising incidence of chronic inflammatory conditions such as arthritis and cardiovascular diseases prompts individuals to seek alternative solutions. Additionally, lifestyle trends emphasizing preventive healthcare and holistic well-being further fuel the demand for anti-inflammatory teas. Furthermore, ongoing research and development efforts lead to the introduction of innovative blends with enhanced efficacy, catering to diverse consumer needs. Overall, these factors converge to create a favorable environment for substantial growth in the anti-inflammatory tea market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-inflammatory Tea Market by Type (Turmeric, Ginger, Green Tea, Black Tea, Chamomile, Peppermint, Lemongrass, and Cinnamon), Packaging (Loose Tea, Paperboards, Aluminum Tins, and Tea Bags), and Distribution Channel (Supermarket-Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Sales Channel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global anti-inflammatory tea market was valued at $2,115.1 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $3,592.4 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the anti-inflammatory tea market is primarily driven by increased awareness of natural remedies and herbal supplements, as consumers increasingly seek alternatives to pharmaceuticals. This trend is further fuelled by the rise in incidence of chronic conditions such as arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease, prompting individuals to explore products that alleviate symptoms and promote overall well-being. Lifestyle shifts emphasizing holistic health practices and preventive care also contribute to market expansion, as people integrate anti-inflammatory teas into their daily routines. Additionally, ongoing research and development efforts lead to the introduction of innovative tea blends with enhanced efficacy and flavor profiles, thus attracting more consumers. Improved accessibility through various distribution channels, including online platforms and specialty stores, further accelerates market growth. In summary, the key determinants of growth for the anti-inflammatory tea market include heightened health awareness, growth in chronic disease prevalence, lifestyle shifts, product innovation, and improved accessibility.

Report coverage & details:? Report Coverage? Details? Forecast Period? 2022-2032 Base Year? 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2,115.1 Million Market Size in 2032 $3,592.4 Million CAGR? 5.5 % No. of Pages in Report? 289 Segments covered? Type, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers?? Growth in consumer awareness about natural remedies for inflammation Increase in demand for functional beverages with health benefits Shift toward preventive healthcare and wellness-focused lifestyles Opportunities? Expansion into online sales channels to reach a broader consumer base Collaborations with healthcare professionals for endorsement and distribution Restraints? Price sensitivity among certain consumer demographics Competition from conventional pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter pain relievers

The black tea segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By product type, the black tea segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global anti-inflammatory tea market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Its wide popularity, versatile flavor profile, and extensive research backing its health benefits, especially in reducing inflammation and promoting heart health, contribute to its dominance. Moreover, the ingrained cultural significance of black tea consumption globally coupled with its established supply chains and distribution networks, ensure its sustained preference among consumers, solidifying its leadership status in the anti-inflammatory tea market.

The tea bags segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By packaging, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global anti-inflammatory tea market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Tea bags offer convenience and ease of use, aligning with modern consumer preferences for on-the-go consumption. Additionally, tea bags ensure consistent portioning and brewing, enhancing the overall consumer experience. Moreover, manufacturers increasingly innovate by incorporating diverse blends and herbal ingredients into tea bags, thus catering to various health needs. The widespread availability of tea bags through retail channels and online platforms further solidifies their dominance. Ultimately, the combination of convenience, consistency, innovation, and accessibility positions tea bags as the preferred choice for consumers seeking anti-inflammatory teas, ensuring their continued leadership in the market.

The supermarket-hypermarket segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By distribution channel, the supermarket-hypermarket segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global anti-inflammatory tea market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. These retail outlets offer a wide variety of products under one roof, providing consumers with convenience and choice. Secondly, supermarkets-hypermarkets often stock well-known brands and trusted products, instilling confidence in consumers' purchasing decisions. Additionally, these establishments typically invest in marketing and promotional activities, increasing product visibility and consumer awareness. Lastly, their expansive reach and accessibility ensure a broad customer base, solidifying their leadership status in the anti-inflammatory tea market throughout the forecast period.

Asis-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the region's rich cultural heritage and long-standing tradition of tea consumption, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Moreover, the growing health consciousness among consumers in the Asia-Pacific region coupled with the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related inflammatory conditions, drives the demand for anti-inflammatory teas. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of herbal ingredients and traditional remedies further boosts the market growth, solidifying Asia-Pacific's position as the leading market for anti-inflammatory teas.

The report analyses government regulations, policies, and patents to provide information on the current market trends and suggests future growth opportunities globally. Furthermore, the study highlights Porter's five forces analysis to determine the factors affecting the market growth.

