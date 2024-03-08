Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.03.2024 | 11:48
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 08

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

LEI: 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the persondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities /person closely associated

a)

Name

Anne Marie Cannon

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc

b)

LEI

54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1 pence each (shares)



GB00B0N8MF98

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

106.9042p

15,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction - see above)

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-03-08

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)


