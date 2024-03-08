Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 08

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 08 March 2024

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for February 2024 is now available on the Company's website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

https://bit.ly/3T6lBr3

Juniper Partners Limited Company Secretary Email: cosec@junipartners.com Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.