Freitag, 08.03.2024
Spekulation: Noch heute handeln? Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? Kommt die Übernahme?
PR Newswire
08.03.2024 | 11:54
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Monthly Factsheet

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 08

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 08 March 2024

Monthly Factsheet

The monthly factsheet for February 2024 is now available on the Company's website at:

http://www.capitalgearingtrust.com/

It is also available directly via the following link:

https://bit.ly/3T6lBr3

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500

Note: The content of the Company's website and the content of any website or pages which may be accessed through hyperlinks on the Company's website is neither incorporated into nor forms part of the above announcement.


© 2024 PR Newswire
