

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden delivered a fiery speech at his third State of the Union address, which was also the last one of his current presidency.



With the presidential election just eight months away, the presumptive Democratic nominee made a scathing attack on his potential rival Donald Trump and made his administration's stance clear on key issues of his re-election campaign.



Addressing both chambers of the Congress Thursday night, Biden laid out the achievements that his administration has delivered on for the American people and his vision for the future.



Biden promised that if he is re-elected, he will restore Roe v. Wade as the law of the land regarding abortion, which was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2022.



In an apparent swipe at Trump, who is four years younger to him, the 81-year old President said, 'Now some other people my age see a different story: an American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution. That's not me.'



Targeting the Republican-led House that is opposing the Bipartisan National Security Bill, Biden said, 'Assistance for Ukraine is being blocked by those who want us to walk away from our leadership in the world.'



Without naming Trump, Biden said, a former Republican President is bowing down to a Russian leader. 'It's outrageous. It's dangerous. It's unacceptable.'



He also touched upon insurrectionists storming the Capitol on January 6, the lies about the 2020 presidential election, and the plots to steal it.



He reminded the nation, 'The threat remains and democracy must be defended'.



Biden claimed that he inherited an economy that was on the brink, which, according to him, is 'Now the envy of the world'.



'15 million new jobs in just three years'.



'Unemployment at 50-year lows'.



'A record 16 million Americans are starting small businesses'.



'800,000 new manufacturing jobs in America and counting'.



'More people have health insurance today than ever before'.



'Wages keep going up and inflation keeps coming down. Inflation has dropped from 9 percent to 3 percent.'



'And now instead of importing foreign products and exporting American jobs, we're exporting American products and creating American jobs,' Biden said.



