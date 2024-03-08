

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - The United States will set up a temporary port on Gaza coast to deliver more humanitarian assistance into the war-torn Palestinian enclave.



This decision was announced by President Joe Biden at his Sate Of The Union address Thursday.



'Tonight, I'm directing the U.S. military to lead an emergency mission to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean on the Gaza coast that can receive large ships carrying food, water, medicine and temporary shelters.'



He assured the nation that 'No U.S. boots will be on the ground.'



This temporary pier would enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day, according to him.



'But Israel must also do its part,' Biden said.



He called on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza and ensure that 'humanitarian workers aren't caught in the cross fire.'



The White House explained that this is an initiative that will get underway when the President issues the orders.



