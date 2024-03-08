

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 5-week high of 146.88 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 2-month high of 167.63 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 148.12 and 168.80, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen edged up to 160.62 and 188.39 from early lows of 162.18 and 189.72, respectively.



Moving away from an early 2-day low of 98.16 against the Australian dollar, the yen edged up to 97.58.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to a 1-month high of 90.88 and a 5-week high of 109.33 from early lows of 91.41 and 110.09, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 144.00 against the greenback, 166.00 against the franc, 158.00 against the euro, 185.00 against the pound, 96.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 108.00 against the loonie.



