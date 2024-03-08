New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2024) - Bustr, a dating app for BBW seeking friendship and relationships, is set to launch a new feature on its website called 'FEED Fat'. The feature aims to assist all BBW singles in finding partners more easily while catering to specific preferences. It launched in 2015, has been providing online dating services to tens of thousands of plus-size singles over the past few years.

Bustr aims to cater to users with specific preferences. Bustr's new feature, FEED Fat, separates BBW enthusiasts from typical BBW wannabes. Not only does this make it easier for wannabes to meet like-minded people, but it allows them to connect with people who appreciate them for more than just their bodies.

The fact that a segment of men appreciate and avidly pursue plus-size women is not a new phenomenon. However, with the rise of plus-size, curvy and BBW dating sites, it's becoming more common. According to data from the Bustr User Survey, more than half of BBW women here have encountered such users. Shockingly, some BBWs don't realize that the man on their pillow is one such avid suitor.

After a year of research and development, Bustr is ready to launch a new feature: FEED Fat. The feature is designed to cater to the special needs of a few users, while also providing a safer online dating experience for normal users.

"Rather than brashly claiming to keep these users out, we've created a community like FEED Fat specifically for them. We're balancing the needs of all users for friendship and relationships this way, so the benefits are obvious," said Justin R, CEO and Founder of Bustr. He went on to add, "This new feature helps BBW get a clearer picture of the characteristics of BBW wannabes. We've been thinking about how to build a better community for BBWs and this new feature will help BBWs find people who really like them."

Bustr is dedicated to fostering a harmonious and safe BBW community. For more information about the new FEED Fat feature and other solutions from Bustr, please visit: https://www.bbwdatingapp.net/.

