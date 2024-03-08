

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden has joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.



The Nordic nation's NATO aspirations became a reality on Thursday upon depositing its instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty with the Government of the United States in Washington DC.



Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, accompanied by Foreign Minister Billstroom, deposited Sweden's instrument of accession to the North Atlantic Treaty, with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken representing the United States as the depositary of the treaty.



Speaking on the occasion, Kristersson said Sweden is now leaving 200 years of neutrality and military non-alignment behind.



Sweden's flag will be raised alongside those of the other 31 Allies AT a ceremony TO BE HELD at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Monday, and simultaneously at NATO commands across Europe and North America.



With Sweden's accession, NATO's strength has grown to 32 countries.



NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, 'This is a historic day. Sweden will now take its rightful place at NATO's table, with an equal say in shaping NATO policies and decisions. After over 200 years of non-alignment Sweden now enjoys the protection granted under Article 5, the ultimate guarantee of Allies' freedom and security. Sweden brings with it capable armed forces and a first-class defense industry'.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX